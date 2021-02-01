Stunning new mural of Dalai Lama and Derry man Richard Moore is completed in the city

A new mural depicting the friendship between the Dalai Lama and Derry man Richard Moore has been completed in the city.

The mural at Great James Street was created by local company UV Arts.

Ahead of the broadcast of the new ITV programme Home Sweet Home, which will feature Derry in an episode airing on Tuesday, February 9, it has been revealed that the mural was suggested by Joanna Lumley, the show’s presenter.

Ms Lumley visited Derry in 2017 to take part in a conference marking the 20th anniversary of Children in Crossfire, the charity set up by Mr Moore.

She returned last autumn to film for the series in which she visits places special to her.

Ms Lumley said: “In Derry we wanted to film the historic murals, The Derry Girls and my friend Richard Moore, the ‘Derry Lama’, as the Dalai Lama calls him.

“It suddenly seemed that we could link these three stories together by art: the ravishing mural Saoirse-Monica showed me of the Derry Girls led us easily to Karl, whose team is creating such important new art work in this fabulous city.

“Would it be possible to celebrate the life-affirming achievements of the man the Dalai Lama calls ‘My hero’ in a mural?

“The finished work is utterly magnificent, and I am proud that I was allowed to spray a tiny bit of it under Karl’s watchful eye. Part of me will always remain in Derry, a city I love with all my heart.”

Mr Moore said: “When Joanna told me towards the end of our recording that we had one more stop to make, I could not have ever imagined what I was about to be shown.

“I am so honoured and humbled at this wonderfully generous gesture. Joanna has been a good friend to me and a great supporter of Children in Crossfire, both of which mean a great deal to me.

“She has also built a great rapport with Derry and many of its people, and I look forward to tuning in to Home Sweet Home to see our city at its best.

“I am also grateful to Karl Porter from UV Arts for his vision and genuine passion for this project”.

Karl Porter from UV Arts, the creative arts team behind a whole host of public artworks in the city and the artist who painted the mural, said: “It's not everyday you get to paint a mural with Joanna Lumley, who is apparently very afraid of heights and I was told she will not get on the lift, but she did! “

“Joanna helped me direct the cherry picker and also painted one of the most important parts of the mural - the connection, the area where The Dalai Lama and Richard Moore touched.

“I think the symbolism of this helps strengthen the relationship and the meaning behind the mural.

“The mural depicts a Buddhist blessing, a significant moment between His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Richard Moore.

“The Unalome symbol rising from that connection is the Buddhist symbol representing the path to enlightenment.

“Our journey in life is never perfect, never straight or even in the right direction but a journey nonetheless, full of lessons and experiences. Something that Richard has lived experience of, having overcome such a powerful injury to lead a wholesome and selfless life dedicated to others.”

Karl said that when first approached about the project he was delighted to have the chance to celebrate one of Derrys 'greatest living heroes'.

“The chance to create our own connections led us to collaborate with Belfast based artist and illustrator Conor McClure and together create this powerful piece of art.

“If you look closely, the shape of the heads and the Dalai Lamas embrace - forms the shape of a heart, a simple yet subtle way to celebrate the connections between these two individuals.

“It was a great privilege for me to be asked to produce this new mural. The image we have used is iconic, showing the Dalai Lama’s deep spirituality as well as his admiration for Richard Moore.

"I hope it will attract locals and visitors alike for many years to come and a poignant new addition to our street art movement in the city.”