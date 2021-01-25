Support services come to the aid of a pregnant woman who has been sleeping rough in Derry's city centre

The PSNI has said that a pregnant woman has recently been sleeping rough in Derry.

Police said they recently became aware of four people, including the woman, who were sleeping on the city's streets at night.

The PSNI did not reveal any more details about the people.

Officers offered to help them but their help was initially refused.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We persevered, and with the assistance of a cross community range of services, accommodation, food and clothing, these people have now been helped.

"This could not have happened were it not for the fantastic working relationships that exist within the city.

"Thanks to City Centre Initiative, Housing Executive, Cornerstone Church, Cathedral Youth Club, Foyle Haven, First Housing Floating Support, Foyle Food Bank, and other organisations within the city."

The PSNI spokesperson said they appreciated all the help that had been offered by the local groups.

"If any organisation wishes to help in any way with this ongoing situation, we ask that you contact the City Centre Police Team on the email addresses john.bannon@psni.pnn.police.uk and matthew.waddell@psni.police.uk."