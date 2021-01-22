Derry pensioner charged with sex offences dating back to the 1960s

A Derry pensioner was today charged with sex offences dating back to the 1960s.

Anthony Brannigan, who is 71 years-old and from Cromore Gardens in the city, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.

He faced nine charges in total.

This included three charges of inciting gross indecency with a child, two of indecent assault on a male and four charges of common assault.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between January 1, 1964, and July 7, 1965.

Brannigan was released on continuing bail to appear at a crown court hearing on February 18.