Appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old injured in hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a van and a young cyclist in County Derry last week.

The incident took place in the Kurin Road area of Garvagh on Friday, January 15.

A 12-year-old boy is believed to have been left with a broken toe and bruised ribs after being involved in a collision with a van while cycling in the area.

"The van is described to be a white or light blue/grey in colour and is similar in size to a ‘Citroen Berlingo’ or a ‘Peugeot Partner’," said a police spokesperson.

"If you are the van driver, we are looking you to get in contact with us on the number below to help us with our enquiries.

Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police in Armagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 15/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."