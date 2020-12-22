Council to hold a special meeting next week to discuss 'issues' at City of Derry Airport

A special meeting is to be held next week to discuss 'issues' at City of Derry Airport.

However, the meeting about the council-owned airport will be held in private.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Brian Tierney said today that he has called a virtual Special Confidential Full Council meeting to take place next Tuesday, December 29, at 4pm.

He said the meeting will be held to discuss the issues regarding the City of Derry Airport.

The Mayor said this was the earliest opportunity the meeting could be facilitated in line with Standing Orders.

The airport has suffered huge losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the British government has provided a financial package to cover those losses.