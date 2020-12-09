Work begins on a major apartment complex in the heart of Derry's city centre

Contact
How the new apartments at Waterloo Street will look when complete.
Work has begun on a new apartment complex in Derry's city centre.
Nineteen apartments for people over the age of 55 are being built at the bottom of Waterloo Street.
The apartments will be built over businesses currently occupying numbers 50 to 54 Waterloo Street at the lower end of the street.
The complex, which is being built be built by Clanmill Housing Association, will be made up of 14 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments.
Planning permission for the apartments was granted in April 2017.
However, the construction work was held up because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The work has now started on the apartments.
This will be seen as a major boost in bringing more life into the city centre. It was also recently revealed that there are plans for another eight new apartments a short distance away.
The proposals would see the transformation of a building at Waterloo Place.
The ground floor of the building is home to a Centra convenience store.
The owners of the building, a company called Chester Properties, want to convert the top two floors of into six apartments.
They have also applied for planning permission to build a two-storey extension to the rear of the building which would house a further eight apartments.
In its planning application to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the company says that the proposed development would provide 'contemporary inner city' residential accommodation.
They say the apartments will enjoy views over the city and the River Foyle, and that the materials used would compliment the surrounding historic buildings.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.