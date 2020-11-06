Closure of Argos store in Derry: Owners urged to provide clarity for staff affected

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Martina Anderson has urged Sainsbury’s to provide clarity to workers over their restructuring plans.

The company owns the Argos chain of stores.

Sainsbury's announced yesterday that it is closing a large number of Argos stores across the UK.

It is understood that the Argos store at the Richmond Centre is among those earmarked for closure.

Ms Anderson said that any restructuring involving the local Argos store would have a big impact.

"Workers are rightly worried about this development and the impact it will have on their future," she said.

“In the current climate, any fear of job losses is a blow to any worker and their families and increases pressure on attempts to build economic stability.

"I am saddened that the company has stated that the Argos shop in the Richmond Centre which closed at the start of the pandemic will not be reopening.

“Clarity must be provided to all workers involved and it is vital that workers’ receive their full rights and entitlements."