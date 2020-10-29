Dungiven students still in big competition

Pupils at a Dungiven school are through to the semi-final stage of a major competition.

Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, in Dungiven, has been named as a semi finalist in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, a programme that nurtures local talent for the future of the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.

The challenge rewards successsful teenagers with an 18-month journey of rearing calves and profiting from their sale to ABP.

It aims to provide students with vital employability skills and shine a positive light on young people who are passionate about their local agri-food industry.

In a post on their Facebook page, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire said they were proud of their four-strong team of Conor Ó Gruagáin, Ferdia Ó Catháin, Caoimhe Ní Dhiolún and Áine Ní Mhuirí.

“Congratulations to the school farming team who have made it to the semi-final of the ABP Aberdeen Angus Youth Challenge,” they said.

“The pupils decided to create a series of videos to form a training programme on the importance of farm safety.

“If they get through to the final, they will have the opportunity to win five Aberdeen Angus cows and use them to provide farm safety training to Gaelscoileanna throughout the county.

“We are very proud of their achievements so far and all being well, they will have plenty of farming to do throughout the winter.

“Not to forget the past pupils, Sé Óg and Setanta, who were members of this team last year and helped immensely with our efforts to get to the semi-final,” they added.