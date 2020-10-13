Family distraught to find that stones have been stolen from a loved one's grave

Contact
The stones are believed to have been stolen from the grave last week.
A family were horrified to visit a loved one's grave today and that stones had been stolen from it.
Robert Johnston is buried at Castlederg graveyard.
Members of his family visited the grave today and were shocked to see the state that it was in.
A covering of small black stones on the grave had been stolen.
The family of Mr Johnston, who passed away in 2018, believe the theft of the stones happened some time last week.
They have appealed to people throughout the north west to contact them if they are approached to buy any such stones, or if they have information about the theft.
Police are also investigating the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mr Johnston's daughter Ann Johnston on 07704473859.
Patricia Devlin says the police have not done enough to investigate the threats against her and her family.
