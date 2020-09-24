Mother of young Derry man who died three years ago today appeals to witnesses to come forward

Contact
Jordan McConomy died three years ago today.
The mother of a Derry teenager who died following an incident in Derry city centre three years ago has renewed her appeal for witnesses to 'do the right thing' and come forward.
Jordon McConomy died in William Street three years ago today on September 24, 2017 after what police called an 'altercation' in the city centre.
The 19-year-old's mother, Andrena McConomy, holds an annual memorial walk for her son which had to be postponed this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, his family have organised a candle-lit vigil at Free Derry Corner at 7pm tonight.
A placard will also be unveiled at the back of Free Derry Corner asking anyone who witnessed the events of that night to come forward and make a statement to police.
A man was arrested in connection with the alleged incident back in 2017, but he was never charged.
Jordan's family have asked anyone attending the vigil to observe social distancing and wear a face covering.
They have also invited anyone who knew Jordan to attend his third anniversary Mass in St Joseph's Chapel Galliagh this evening.
The Jordan McConomy Memorial Football Cup was held earlier this month and raised £550 for the Rainbow Child and Family Centre in Galliagh.
It is hoped the memorial walk in honour of the young Derry man will be able to take place at a later date.
