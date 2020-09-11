New base for local group will be community hub in Maghera

A County Derry heritage centre held an informal open day last week to give the public a glimpse into its recently-refurbished space.

Maghera Heritage Centre (MHC) moved from their old premises in January and have been working on the refurbishment of a new space on Main Street in the town.

The group held the open day last week to allow the public their first look at how the new space – named 'The Hearth' – has been shaping up.

“We wanted our members to see what had been going on over the past few months,” said Maeve O'Neill, Director at The Hearth.

“The pandemic really impacted on our plans but we are working hard to catch up and we are going to open our Tea Room in October and the Men’s Shed in mid-November.

“The open day was a great way to catch up with people and meet up with many of our members and supporters who had been isolated over many months.”

The main room in the building is dominated by a large open fireplace designed and built by volunteers, which gives the room an 'old-world' feel.

The main room at the new building.

It will serve as a tea room and social space during the day and will be used for MHS events in the evening when Covid-19 regulations allow.

“Another great asset in the building is the outdoor seating area,” added Maeve.

“Perhaps it's a bit late for this year, but we can hope for an Indian summer during September and October.

“When the building is complete it will also have a small function suite upstairs, a Ladies’ Craft Room and a reading or research room.

“As well as being a social hub for the town it will be a friendly and informative focal point for tourists visiting the area.”

Outdoor space on the new premises.

The group hope to hold a more official opening event in October when the Tea Room will be opened to the public.

Anyone who is interested in the activities of the MHC can get in contact with the group via their Facebook page, email on info@maghera-heritage.or g.uk, or by phone on 028 7964 2677.