Online resource guide for screen industries launched

A new online resource to guide young people into a career in the screen industries, has been launched by Northern Ireland’s Creative Learning Centres.

The Screen Academies website (www.screenacademiesni.org) highlights industry-led courses to train young people for jobs in areas such as film-making, animation, games development, and set design.

Applications are currently open for 16-19 year olds not attending or enrolled at university for the BFI Film Academy, Games Development Academy and the second phase of the Foundation Academy for Animation.

Jennifer McAlorum, Screen Academies Manager at Nerve Belfast Creative Learning Centre, said: “These are exciting opportunities for young people to get hands-on training in the creative industries, to meet like-minded people, network, and learn from industry professionals.

"Our ultimate goal for the Academies is to introduce new local talent to the sector.”

The website features six Screen Academies including the BFI Film Academy, Games Development, Foundation Academy for Animation, Visual Effects, Production Design and Film Construction.

Website visitors can apply for courses, view work by previous students, and access profiles of the industry professionals who deliver the Academy training sessions and are drawn from Northern Ireland’s growing screen sector.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said:“We want more young people coming into this exciting industry and the Academy model is specifically designed to give them real, hands-on experience with award-winning and extremely successful companies who are already working across Film & TV, Animation, Gaming and VFX.”

The Screen Academies are delivered by Northern Ireland’s three Creative Learning Centres: Nerve Belfast, Nerve Centre and AmmA Centre.

The Screen Academies are supported by the Department of Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, and part funded by the BFI and Belfast Harbour.

The Screen Academies based in Belfast are further supported by Flax Arts Studio management of Havelock House.

Anyone who required more information can contact Jennifer McAlorum via screenacademies@nervecentre.org.