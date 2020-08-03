Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

DEATH OF JOHN HUME: Family ask that people stay at home tomorrow evening as Mr Hume's remains are brought to St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry

People asked to light a candle at 9pm

Presidential tribute: "I would put him in the same breath as Parnell and Daniel O Connell"

John Hume died earlier today.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The family of John Hume have asked that people stay at home tomorrow evening when his remains are brought to St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.

Mr Hume died earlier today at the age of 83.

His remains were this evening taken to his home at Moville in County Donegal.

They will leave there tomorrow afternoon before being brought to St Eugene's Cathedral.

It was originally announced that Mr Hume's remains would arrive at the church at 5pm.

However, Father Paul Farren of St Eugene's tonight said that Mr Hume's family have decided to put back that time until later tomorrow evening.

Father Farren said that the Hume family are also asking people to stay in their homes tomorrow evening given the current safety restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Father Farren said the family are asking people to light a candle tomorrow night at 9pm in honour of Mr Hume.

The Hume family will take part in a service at St Eugene's which will be streamed on the church's webcam for people to watch.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie