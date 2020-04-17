Derry's council to distribute 12,000 brown bins over the coming weeks to help people dispose of garden waste

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to roll out over 12,000 brown bins over the coming weeks in an effort to assist people dispose of green and garden waste.

Council's Environment and Regeneration's Section continue to provide critical services such as normal refuse collection services, a special COVID-19 helpline and excess waste service, street cleansing, waste enforcement and fleet management services, and the team have worked to put additional measures and resources in place to roll out the Garden Waste Recycling scheme.

The step has been warmly welcomed by elected members who were provided with information on the rollout at a special online briefing on Tuesday.

The initiative follows a very successful pilot scheme that was rolled out last year across the Council area and additional funding secured from DAERA Kerbside Recycling Transformation Programme to roll the scheme out further.

The Garden Waste Recycling Scheme allows the public to dispose of all their green waste, which includes leaves, grass, weeds, dead plants, cold ashes, twigs and small branches and flowers.

Materials including rubble, plant pots and plastic food packaging are not suitable for disposal in these bins.

Karen Phillips, Director for Environment and Regeneration explained that brown wheelie bins would be rolled out across the Council area starting from Monday next 19 April with collections starting within a two-week period.

She said householders in the areas identified to receive a Brown Bin will receive notification and advice on how best to use it, as well as details on when to put it out for collection. While a number of areas across the Council area already have the brown bins, it is hoped that this additional roll-out will mean the majority of householders will soon have the ability to dispose of all their green waste using their home refuse collection service.

Among the areas set to be included in the scheme are - Culmore (Monday); Drumahoe, Lettershandoney/Campsie (Tuesday); Crescent Link Area (Wednesday); Prehen/Old Strabane Road/Shepherd's Glen (Thursday); Ballymagroarty/Hazelbank/Glen Area (Friday); Ballyarnett/Lenamore area (Monday); Kilfennan (Tuesday); Caw/Nelson Drive (Wednesday); Belt Road, Trench Road/Church Brae/Tullyally/Currynierin (Thursday); Duncreggan/Pennyburn/Culmore Road/Greenhaw and Steelstown Road areas (Friday).

Members of the public receiving their bins from next week will also receive literature and advice on how to use the bin as well as details of their scheduled collection date.