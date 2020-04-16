Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Renewed calls for Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett, who died in an earthquake four years ago today, to be declared a saint

Special anniversary Mass to be streamed this weekend

Renewed calls for Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett, who died in an earthquake four years ago today, to be declared a saint

An article in this week Irish Catholic newspaper is highlighting the calls for Sister Clare Crockett to be declared a saint.

Reporter:

Marianne Flood

A special Mass to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a young Derry nun is to be streamed online this Sunday.

Sister Clare Crockett died in April 16, 2016 after her school in Playa Prieta, Ecuador was hit by an earthquake.

Today is the fourth anniversary of her death.

Sister Clare Crockett

The young Derry woman was just 33-years-old when she passed away, but she left a remarkable legacy.

In the years after her death, her order The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother released a film about her life.

It tells the story of how Sister Clare lived as a typical teenager  before receiving her calling to become a nun.

In the last number of years a weekly Novena dedicated to her memory has been said at the Search youth group premises in the Iona Business Park.

It is said to have brought healing to many people and calls have now been made for Sister Clare to be canonised after several miracles have been attributed to her.

This week's edition of The Irish Catholic carries an article on the calls for Sister Clare to be dedicated as a saint.

The novena prayer has also been used to bring comfort to people during the current coronavirus crisis.

"She didn't really become well known until after she died and it was then people from around the world began to talk about the things she had done for them," said local singer Micky Doherty, who helps run a the weekly prayer group.

"We are asking anyone who has a favour granted after saying the Novena to contact her order on  sisterclare@homeofthe mother.org."

A special mass is said in memory of Sister Clare on the first Sunday of every month in Termonbacca Retreat Centre in Derry.

The anniversary mass will be streamed on the Termonbacca Youtube channel and on its Facebook page at 7pm this Sunday evening.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie