Emergency crews respond after a crane being used on main Derry to Belfast road project topples over

Contact
The crane toppled over earlier today close to Dungiven.
Emergency crews were quickly on the scene this afternoon after a crane being used on the ongoing main Derry to Belfast road project toppled over.
The incident took place at a construction site near Dungiven.
Eye witnesses said several emergency vehicles were quickly on the scene.
The emergency air ambulance was also seen arriving at the scene.
There are no further details yet about the incident or the extent of any injuries suffered by anyone caught up in the incident.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.