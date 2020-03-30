CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Up-to-date figures show that there are 23 confirmed cases in the Derry and Strabane council area

There are now a total of 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

This was revealed a short time ago after the release of the latest statistics in relation to coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

In the last 24 hours, there has been one further death from the virus.

This brings to 22 the number of people who have died from Covid-19, which is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been a further 123 confirmed cases of the disease.

This brings to 533 the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

Of the 11 council areas, Belfast has the highest number of confirmed cases at 160.

Derry and Strabane council area has 23 cases, while the neighbouring Causeway Coast and Glens council area has the lowest number of confirmed cases at 11.

There are 16 confirmed cases in the Mid Ulster council area.