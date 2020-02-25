County Derry school revises ‘stay at home’ Coronavirus warning

Contact
Pupils and staff were earlier sent home as a precautionary measure.
A County Derry grammar school who earlier asked pupils and staff who recently returned from coronavirus-struck northern Italy to self-isolate has changed its advice.
In a letter issued to parents, Limavady Grammar School has advised that pupils and staff should only self-isolate if they are showing symptoms.
It said: “The school has been following the advice of the Public Health Agency over the past two days. This advice has changed since our earlier communication.
“The latest guidance issued indicates that pupils and staff should only self-isolate if they are showing the symptoms outlined below.
“This evening the PHA advice is to continue as normal unless staff or children present with a cough, a fever or have breathing difficulties.
“If this is the case, pupils and staff should follow the guidance from the Public Health Agency and in particular:
· Stay at home
· Contact their GP by phone
· Let the school know
“Children or staff may be required to self-isolate for 14 days if requested by their GP. If this is the case more information about self-isolation will be provided.”
Year 10 pupils from the school were on a recent skiing trip in northern Italy where a number of towns have been placed on lockdown to prevent the virus spreading further.
The letter indicates that children were not in any of the towns listed as Category 1 on the PHA guidance and that school will operate as normal tomorrow.
It adds: “If your child is showing any symptoms of illness, please do not send them and seek medical advice by telephone.
“This situation is fluid and may change in line with advice from the PHA.”
