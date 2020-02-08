Contact

Registration now open for annual charity walk in memory of Martin McGuinness

Event to be held at the end of next month

Details have been released about a walk next month in memory of Martin McGuinness.

The Chieftain's Walk was launched following the death of the former Deputy First Minister in 2017.

This year's walk will take place on Sunday, March 29.

Organisers say that the route has still to be confirmed.

The entry fee for the walk is £10 and all the money raised will be donated to charity.

You can register for the event, here - http://bit.ly/37bvQ3w

