New survey reveals that motorists are driving through a small village on the Derry/Donegal border at an average speed of 73km per hour

Motorists are driving through a small village on the Derry/Donegal border at an average speed of 73km per hour, a survey has revealed.

A survey conducted by Donegal County Council also shows that approximately 82,000 vehicles per week use the main road through Killea village.

The speed limit in Killea is 50km p/h and the council has stated that traffic calming measures will be progressed this year.

For more on this story, see here - http://bit.ly/3b3TphU