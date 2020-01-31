School children enjoy 'pleasure flights' over city as education project takes off at City of Derry Airport

School children are being afforded the opportunity to enjoy “pleasure flights” over Derry and the surrounding area thanks to a scheme developed by Northern Ireland's Department of Education.

City of Derry Airport and Scottish airline, Loganair, have teamed up to provide an educational aviation experience for the local school children taking part in the Strabane Extended School’s Cluster Project.

The scheme aims to improve levels of educational achievement for children and young people by providing additional support to help them reach their full potential.

One hundred and fifty pupils from Strabane Controlled Primary School, St. Catherine’s Primary School in Strabane, and St. Mary’s Primary School in Clougher, have already had an educational talk from a range of departments across City of Derry Airport and got to experience a “pleasure flight” over the city and the surrounding areas.

The pupils took flight from City of Derry Airport on board Loganair’s Embraer 145 aircraft as part of their aviation experience.

David Gamble, teacher at Strabane Controlled Primary School, expressed his delight on the project.

He said: “Many thanks to City of Derry Airport and Loganair for the flight experience they offered to our pupils from the Strabane Extended Schools Cluster group.

“Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed their day at the airport, consolidating their knowledge on the topic of flight as well as learning about the day to day running of an airport. Thank you very much.”

Extended schools activities are designed to support learning, raise school standards and promote healthy lifestyles, enabling schools to work closely with members of the wider community and connect local people with local services.

Hannah Campbell, a member of Loganair’s marketing team, said: “Everyone at Loganair and City of Derry Airport had a really fun day welcoming pupils onboard our Embraer 145 aircraft. There are numerous career opportunities in aviation, from working in passenger service to aircraft maintenance. Hopefully all of the pupils enjoyed taking part in the Extended School’s Cluster Project and perhaps some of them will now consider working in our industry.”

Clive Coleman, contracts director at City of Derry Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to support the Extended School’s Project from the Department of Education and I’m proud that the team at City of Derry Airport will be contributing towards these young people’s education – the young people who are ultimately the future of the North West region. And perhaps we’ve inspired some aviation professionals of the future.”