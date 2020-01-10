Contact

Derry ball to aid three local cancer charities

A Ballykelly man who is running a charity ball in aid of three cancer charities has appealed to local businesses for help.

White Horse Hotel

The charity ball will take place at the White Horse Hotel in October.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Michael McGill is hosting the  event in the White horse Hotel in October to raise money for  Marie Curie,    Macmillan and  Friends of the Cancer  Centre, Belfast. 

  “All the money raised from the charity ball and raffle will help these charities, which are very close to my heart," said Mr McGill.
"It  will allow Marie Curie to provide specialist nursing to more people at home and it will help Macmillan to  provide support, physically, emotionally and financially to more people.

"It will also help Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast increase their focus on their three key areas that they pride themselves on.
"These are patient care, patient comfort and research. And it will allow them to invest further into local cancer services."

Mr McGill has asked local businesses  to get involved by donating a raffle prize, sponsoring a table or making a financial donation.
  “We’d like to invite everyone both businesses and  members  of the public to our charity ball and raffle.
"It’s going to be a fantastic event and more details will be released closer to the time.

"Tickets will also be sold closer to the event, with the choice of being able to sponsor a table or buy a table between family and friends.
Concluding, Mr McGill said: "Please save the date in those lovely crisp clean 2020 diaries for Saturday October 10, for what is set to be a fantastic night."

To sponsor a table, donate a prize or make a cash donation contact Michael McGill on 07842656775 or by email at  Michael-92@ outlook.com.

