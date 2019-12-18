Contact
Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann
The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to continue changeable with rain or showers at times but good dry periods too and fog and frost at times also.
The Ireland weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers in the south in the morning, but otherwise dry at first with sunny spells. Outbreaks of rain will move northwards, turning heavy and possibly prolonged in central and eastern areas later. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with mostly moderate south to southeast breezes.
READ NEXT: Will there be snow at Christmas? Forecaster gives latest update on weather for Christmas
Early on Thursday night, rain will affect the eastern half of the country. This rain will clear northwards and the rest of the night will be largely dry and cold with clear spells and ground frost in places and with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.
The Ireland weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for any frost and fog to gradually clear with bright or sunny spells developing. Many areas will be dry. However, showery rain may develop in eastern coastal counties for a time and later in the day, showers will develop near south and west coasts. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light breezes. On Friday night, fog and ground frost will develop in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.
Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2019
The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days is available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/S1QLPpwVGX
Saturday will be cold and mainly dry. Fog will linger in some areas for much of the day. But bright or sunny spells will develop also. There is a risk of rain developing for a time in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes. On Saturday night, frost and fog will develop.
Sunday will continue cold and mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Scattered showers may develop near south and west coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ardnashee School and College pupil Robert Creswell pictured at the awards ceremony with his teacher Sinead Crossan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.