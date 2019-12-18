Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to continue changeable with rain or showers at times but good dry periods too and fog and frost at times also.

The Ireland weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers in the south in the morning, but otherwise dry at first with sunny spells. Outbreaks of rain will move northwards, turning heavy and possibly prolonged in central and eastern areas later. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with mostly moderate south to southeast breezes.

READ NEXT: Will there be snow at Christmas? Forecaster gives latest update on weather for Christmas

Early on Thursday night, rain will affect the eastern half of the country. This rain will clear northwards and the rest of the night will be largely dry and cold with clear spells and ground frost in places and with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

The Ireland weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for any frost and fog to gradually clear with bright or sunny spells developing. Many areas will be dry. However, showery rain may develop in eastern coastal counties for a time and later in the day, showers will develop near south and west coasts. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light breezes. On Friday night, fog and ground frost will develop in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Saturday will be cold and mainly dry. Fog will linger in some areas for much of the day. But bright or sunny spells will develop also. There is a risk of rain developing for a time in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes. On Saturday night, frost and fog will develop.

Sunday will continue cold and mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Scattered showers may develop near south and west coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie