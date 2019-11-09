Derry Mayor welcomes Sinn Fein Ard Fheis to city

Contact
Sinn Féin Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has welcomed the 2019 Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to Derry.
Speaking after hosting an event in the Guildhall ahead of the event coming to the city, Cllr Boyle said: "This is a major event and will attract thousands of delegates from every part of Ireland as well as international guests from across the world.
"It is great to see the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis returning to the city having previously been hosted here in 2015.
"It is an excellent showcase for the city and is yet another major conference coming here, furthering Derry's reputation as a premier conference venue.
"Not only will this attract many visitors to the city, it will also provide a welcome boost to the economy as many will be staying in local hotels.
"I look forward to welcoming the delegates to the city when they arrive next weekend for what is sure to be a successful event."
Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd has declared he would challenge Michelle O'Neill for the party's vice-presidency at the event taking place e in the Millennium Forum on Friday and Saturday next, 15 and 16.
