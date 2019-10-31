Derry mothers apologise for memorial vandalism

Contact
The damage caused to the Westland Street memorial
The mothers of two young boys have apologised for damage caused to a republican memorial in the Bogside.
The mural on Westland Street remembered two ex-prisoners and IRA volunteers, Tommy Roberts and Stevie Mellon.
Mr Mellon’s family were said to be “devastated” by the vandalism. It contained images of the two men and a quote from one of the leaders of the Easter Rising, Patrick Pearse: “Life springs from death and from the graves of patriot men and women spring living nations.”
In a joint statement to the Derry News yesterday, the mothers apologised for their sons' actions adding that they were “thankful” for how the matter has been handled.
They said: “Our sons were involved in the burning of the republican memorial board on Westland Street
“The boys and us want to say sorry to both families. We offered to pay for the damage but it was refused so we put a donation for republican prisoners.
“Nothing like this will happen again and we are thankful for how it was handled,” they said.
The mural was replaced on Tuesday.
