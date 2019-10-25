Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry's Gemma Doherty of 'Saint Sister' wins Best Emerging Folk Artist at Irish Folk Awards

The former pupil of Lumen Christi picked up the prize alongside her Belfast band mate Morgan McIntyre

Saint Sister

Gemma Doherty and Morgan McIntyre

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A super talented Derry woman has picked up the Best Emerging Artist prize at the Irish Folk Awards.

Gemma Doherty is one half of Saint Sister alongside Belfast's Morgan McIntyre.

She went to St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Lumen Christi and went on to study Music at Trinity College, Dublin.

And she studied with Brenda O’Somochain at the Foyle Harp School for 13 years.

Saint Sister is going from strength to strength and recently supported Hozier on tour.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

More News

To the Fore

A joyous day for the players and community of O'Brien's Foreglen as they hold the Bateson, Sheridan and Lee Cup. (Pics: Mary K Burke)

GAA

To the Fore

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie