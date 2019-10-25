Derry's Gemma Doherty of 'Saint Sister' wins Best Emerging Folk Artist at Irish Folk Awards

A super talented Derry woman has picked up the Best Emerging Artist prize at the Irish Folk Awards.

Gemma Doherty is one half of Saint Sister alongside Belfast's Morgan McIntyre.

She went to St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Lumen Christi and went on to study Music at Trinity College, Dublin.

And she studied with Brenda O’Somochain at the Foyle Harp School for 13 years.

Saint Sister is going from strength to strength and recently supported Hozier on tour.