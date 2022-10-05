Search

06 Oct 2022

'Be prepared' - Chief Medical Officer issues winter public health advice

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

05 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

The Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth has urged the public to stay well by being prepared for winter amid the current rise in COVID-19 infection in the community.

There were 405 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital this morning (Wednesday October 5), which has increased by 23% from 329 cases last week on September 28 and by 74% from 233 cases on September 14.

"We have seen an average of 60 new COVID-19 hospitalisations per day observed in the last seven days. Not all COVID-19 cases in hospital have been admitted due to their infection, but every additional COVID positive patient adds to the strain on our hospital system as we enter what is expected to be an extremely busy period. 

"As of 27 September, approximately 70% of cases hospitalised for COVID-19 were aged 65 years and older, and of these, more than one in four had not completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine course and approximately two in five had not yet received any booster vaccine.

"The scientific data tells us that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time, it is important to keep up to date with your vaccine schedule and make sure to receive a booster dose as soon as you are eligible. 

"The HSE has begun to administer COVID-19 booster vaccines and flu vaccines. This is a great opportunity to top-up the protection COVID-19 vaccines offer while also receiving protection from the flu virus.

"Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available from participating GPs and Pharmacies and can be given at the same time. If you have not yet received a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you can arrange to do so while also getting your flu vaccine.

"If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 it is important that you self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved. Please, do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms."

