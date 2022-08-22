Man dies after being seriously injured in assault in Co Kildare

A man who was seriously injured in an assault in Co Kildare has died in hospital, gardai said.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found unresponsive at the scene in Monasterevin and taken to Tallaght University Hospital on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

Gardai said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by chief state pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan.

A second man, aged in his 50s, who was treated for serious injuries has been transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where his condition remains serious.

Gardai and emergency services were called to Dublin Road shortly after 12.30am on Sunday following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

Investigating gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday is asked to contact gardai.

Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera, including dash cam, footage is asked to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.