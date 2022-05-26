Throwback Thursday: Out & About Derry's entertainment scene (2008)

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures from out and about some of Derry's pubs and clubs.
Catherine Bradley, Charlie McMonagle & Rosie Colhoon.
Being remembered - George McBrearty, left, and Charles 'Pop' Maguire. Magee lecturer Dr Adrian Grant
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.