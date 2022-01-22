Down Memory Lane: Check out some Derry faces from the Derry News (2002)

Selection of pictures from the Derry News archives of 2002.
Declan O’Hare, development officer, pictured during a visit to the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership Centre, with Ethna Murphy, who is completing the ECDL course at the centre. Included are Janice McQuilkin, IT co-ordinator, and Martin Gallagher, project manager.
Mayor Graham Warke, Eddie Breslin, NIHE and Charlene Keenan, manager, Destined, pictured with contributors to the ‘Invisible Lives: Stories of the Covid Lockdown’ book. Photos: nwpresspics
Francesca Kelly, from St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School, has secured a place in the Semi-Finals of BBC NI's Soloist of the Year 2022
