Throwback Tuesday: Out and About @ Kevin Lynch's 'Stars in Your Eyes' Event (2009)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from a night out at Kevin Lynch's 'Stars in Your Eyes' event.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Aine Gillen, Aideen McManus and Carla Gormley
Mark H Durkan: "The Bedroom Tax hasn’t gone away. It will return again to haunt people who can’t afford to pay it."
Police are appealing for any information regarding the dead man found at his home in the Moss Park area of Derry on Friday, November 12, 2021
The Covid vaccine booster will now be made available to those aged between 40 and 49 years of age following an announcement by Health Minister Robin Swann
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.