GALLERY: Kilrea school celebrates golden success on children's rights

A County Derry primary school has been celebrating after being awarded a prestigious gold standard award for protecting the rights of its pupils.

St Columba's Primary School in Kilrea has been awarded gold recognition in UNICEF UK's Rights Respecting Schools programme, after previously achieving silver standard in 2018.

The award, presented by the world's leading organisation working for children and their rights, is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children's rights.

While assessments were postponed during the pandemic, the school kept working on it, and were able to undertake the assessment in May 2021.

Children and staff at the Agivey Road school tucked into an array of cake and treats to celebrate the award, topped off by an unexpected visit from a local ice cream van.

Principal, Mrs Celine Kielt, said the values learned through the award would provide the pupils with a 'strong moral compass'.

“We feel both proud and privileged to have been awarded the Gold Award from Unicef UK,” she said.

“As a school community we have worked very hard to achieve this prestigious honour and I would like to thank the B.O.G. and the entire staff for their commitment throughout.

“As a rights-respecting school we put children’s rights at the core of everything we do. We give our children a voice and we listen.

“We help develop acceptance of difference and diversity and provide our children with a strong moral compass with which to navigate today’s world.”