GALLERY: Prizegiving at Crossroads Primary School
The prize winners at Crossroads PS with their awards.
Crossroads Primary School, Kilrea have celebrated their success by holding their annual prizegiving event.
Last year, they were among a number of schools who held outdoor events, linking in with local GAA club, Pearse's, to hold their prizegiving at the pitch.
Parents and guardians were able to attend this year's event, in much more familiar circumstances.
