GALLERY: Limavady PTA distributes devices to local care homes



Alex Moore and Karen Oldcroft, PTA members, presenting Facebook portals to Laura and Glenda from Thackeray Place Residential Home.

A County Derry Parent-Teacher Association has helped residents in local care homes stay connected by providing them with a number of tablet devices.

Limavady High School PTA recently delivered the Facebook Portal devices, which have been funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Covid-19 Community Support Fund.

Members Alex Moore and Karen Oldcroft vistied Edenvale Care Home, Thackery Place Residential Home, Rush Hall Care Home, Cornfield Care Centre and Mullagh House.

