WATCH: Boxer Billy 'Spider' Kelly challenges for British featherweight title (1955)

#SpotlightSunday this week features Derry boxer Billy "Spider" Kelly (21 April 1932 – 7 May 2010).

Son of Jim ‘Spider’ Kelly, Billy would follow in his father’s footsteps as a boxer, and win the same British and Commonwealth Featherweight titles that his father had won 20 years earlier. Making them the first father and son to accomplish such a feat.

Born on April 21, 1932, in Lecky Road, Derry, Billy started his professional career in 1950, at the age of 18-years-old. Kelly quickly became a top attraction, and rose up the featherweight ranks, and on October 2, 1954, Kelly won the Commonwealth featherweight title, by out-pointing Roy Ankrah over 15 rounds.

Three months later on January 22, 1955, Kelly added the British Featherweight title to his collection, by out-pointing Sammy McCarthy.

Video: Lee McDaid