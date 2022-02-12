The best family hatchbacks to check out this year

The regular hatchback is the perfect fit for many drivers, despite the increasing popularity of crossovers and SUVs.

This is being reflected in various vehicle line-ups from all manner of manufacturers, who still see the value in these practicality and value-focused models.

It’s why we’ve got several new models to check out in 2022 from some of the biggest names in the business. Let’s see what they’ve got to offer.

Opel Astra



Opel



The new Astra has arrived, showcasing Vauxhall’s latest design language on one of its most popular cars. Helped with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, this latest Astra brings a whole lot more technology and innovation than before.

It’s also got a really striking exterior design, similar to that on the latest Mokka.

Ford Focus



Ford



Ford’s Focus is one of the brand’s big-hitters with this hatchback regularly entering into the monthly list of best-selling cars. It’s recently been updated to ensure that this popularity continues, adding a fresh new look and an overhauled cabin.

It’s inside where the changes are most noticeable, in fact, as the Focus now benefits from an ultra-large infotainment screen and a reduction in the number of physical buttons.

Volkswagen Golf



Volkswagen



Volkswagen’s Golf is now into its eighth generation and brings more technology than ever before as a result. It’s still got a real focus on practicality, mind you, while GTI, GTE and R models bring added performance for those who require it.

It’s got a high-end interior, too, with lots of connectivity functions and a large central screen.

Seat Leon



Seat



Seat’s Leon is based on the same platform as the Golf and as a result, brings all of the same positives. However, the Leon brings Seat’s great attention to style into the mix, which helps to add a little extra character.

It’s still packed with technology with plenty of standard equipment, too.

Audi A3



Audi

Completing the trio of Volkswagen Group cars is the classy A3. Though it’s also available as a saloon, it’s the traditional hatch that tends to strike a chord with buyers. Inside, it’s finished with high-end materials but still backs this up with plenty of space and a well-sized boot.

There are also performance-orientated S3 and RS3 models available for those who want to combine that space with a whole lot of pace.

Mazda 3



Mazda



Mazda’s 3 continues to be something of an unsung hero in the hatchback segment. It’s brilliant to drive, has a range of punchy yet frugal engines and it’s all wrapped in styling which really sets it apart from others in the class.

Loaded with technology and equipment, it offers a good deal of value-for-money, too.

Skoda Octavia



Skoda



From the outside, the Octavia might not look like a normal hatchback, but thanks to its clever boot arrangement this Skoda still qualifies. As a result of this layout, it’s got one of the largest boots on offer which makes it a great choice for space-conscious buyers.

It has a fine variety of engines to specify it with, too, including an efficient plug-in hybrid.