SDLP declare hand in Mid Ulster ahead of 2023 council elections

The SDLP have become the first party to announce their candidates for next year's local council elections in Mid Ulster.

The party, who currently have five elected members in the 40-member council, will be running seven candidates, with all incumbents again standing for election.

Cllrs Christine McFlynn, Malachy Quinn, Kerri Martin, Martin Kearney and Sharon McAleer will be hoping to retain their seats, while Karol McQuade and Denise Johnston will be bidding to join them.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the party were determined to deliver a 'strong team' for the area.

“We are proud of the work our council team have engaged in during the previous term,” he said.

“But we acknowledge there are still many issues that need addressing and the best way to do that it to return as many SDLP councillors as possible.

“Local government is hugely important to our party, it’s where the link between politics and the public begins and councillors are entrusted with delivering vital services and improving the areas where they live, work and raise their families.”

The party's MLA for the area, Patsy McGlone, said he was proud of the work that had been carried out by the SDLP at a local level.

“With our institutions unable to function due to the intransigence of the DUP, SDLP councillors have provided an important voice for people in this area,” he said.

“They have been standing up for those suffering due to the cost of living emergency and the thousands of people in this area struggling to get health appointments or access other important services.

“If we want to improve the area around us, tackle inequalities and build a community that we can all be proud of then we need to put our trust in representatives who want to get on with the job of delivering for local people.

“The SDLP has always been a strong advocate for people in Mid Ulster and the issues that matter to them and we’ll keep striving on their behalf at every level of politics.”