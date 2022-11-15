Derry man launched 'despicable' verbal assault on Garda

A Derryman launched into a 'despicable' tirade to a Garda while in the throes of a 'drunken stupor'.

Shane Doherty, 25, of Cashelmore Park in Derry, was before Letterkenny District Court charged with a public order offence on the Main Street in Milford on June 2, 2020.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Gardaí were on patrol at 6.48pm on the day in question.

Doherty began shouting abuse at Garda Claire Rafferty. Doherty called Garda Rafferty a 'fat cunt', told her to 'suck my balls' and proceeded to give her the middle finger.

Doherty, who has no previous convictions, was subsequently arrested. Doherty was accompanied by his father to court.

Solicitor for Doherty, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client had little recollection of the incident.

“It was disgusting behaviour,” Mr Gallagher said. “He offers no excuse. He was out with friends and matters became out of control.

“It was stupid bravado and was uncalled for. He is deeply disturbed by what he said to Garda Rafferty while in a drunken stupor.”

Mr Gallagher said his client, a 25-year-old who is an apprentice fitter with a company in Dundalk, wished to convey an apology to Garda Rafferty.

“It is despicable to address any member of An Garda Síochána like that,” said Judge Éiteáin Cunningham.

“I am not impressed at all.”

Judge Cunningham noted the level of the abusive language and the aggression used and ordered Doherty to make a €500 contribution to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme and imposed a default order of €750.