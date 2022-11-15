Search

15 Nov 2022

Derry man launched 'despicable' verbal assault on Garda

A District Court Judge said she was 'not impressed' after the man verbally attacked a Garda while in the throes of what his solicitor called a 'drunken stupor'

Letterkenny courthouse

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

15 Nov 2022 4:23 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A Derryman launched into a 'despicable' tirade to a Garda while in the throes of a 'drunken stupor'.

Shane Doherty, 25, of Cashelmore Park in Derry, was before Letterkenny District Court charged with a public order offence on the Main Street in Milford on June 2, 2020.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Gardaí were on patrol at 6.48pm on the day in question.

Doherty began shouting abuse at Garda Claire Rafferty. Doherty called Garda Rafferty a 'fat cunt', told her to 'suck my balls' and proceeded to give her the middle finger.

Doherty, who has no previous convictions, was subsequently arrested. Doherty was accompanied by his father to court.

Solicitor for Doherty, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client had little recollection of the incident.

“It was disgusting behaviour,” Mr Gallagher said. “He offers no excuse. He was out with friends and matters became out of control.

“It was stupid bravado and was uncalled for. He is deeply disturbed by what he said to Garda Rafferty while in a drunken stupor.”

Mr Gallagher said his client, a 25-year-old who is an apprentice fitter with a company in Dundalk, wished to convey an apology to Garda Rafferty.

Four men returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of aggravated burglary

Drugged driver who crashed into a telegraph pole and another vehicle disqualified at Derry Court

“It is despicable to address any member of An Garda Síochána like that,” said Judge Éiteáin Cunningham.

“I am not impressed at all.”

Judge Cunningham noted the level of the abusive language and the aggression used and ordered Doherty to make a €500 contribution to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme and imposed a default order of €750.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media