14 Nov 2022

Drugged driver who crashed into a telegraph pole and another vehicle disqualified at Derry Court

14 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

A man who was found in the driver's seat of a car that had crashed into a telegraph pole and another vehicle was found to have traces of cocaine, Xanax and Diazepam in his blood Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

Darren Joseph Sweeney (42) of Abbey Park in Derry appeared charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs on December 31 2018.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lone Moor Road.

They found the defendant in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had mounted the pavement struck the post and another vehicle.
Sweeney was found to have slurred speech and his eyes were glazed.

A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of 10mgs while the legal limit was 35mgs.

Sweeney was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital and a blood sample revealed the presence of various drugs in his system.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client was now a 'very different person' than the man who had committed the offence.

He said he no longer abuses substances.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said it was Sweeney's second offence within ten years and so she disqualified him for 3 years and fined him £250.

