Main Buncrana to Derry road closed following Fahan accident

Diversions are in place following a road traffic accident in Fahan this evening.
It is unclear yet how many vehicles ahave been involved in the accident.
The temporary road closure is in effect between the Halfway House and Buncrana roundabout.
Traffic approaching from Letterkenny/Derry will be diverted at the Halfway House.
Traffic approaching from Buncrana will be diverted at the roundabout at Gransha.
HGVS are advised to divert via Muff.
