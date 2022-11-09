Two men charged in connection with County Derry armed robbery

Drumsurn Road, Limavady. Pic: Google Maps.
Detectives investigating an armed robbery of a commercial premises in June 2021 in the Drumsurn Road area of Limavady have charged two men.
One man, aged 29, was charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to steal. A second man, aged 30, was charged with aiding and abetting aggravated burglary with intent to steal.
Both men are due to appear at Limavady Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23rd November. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Eimear Moran, Jonathan Mailey, Dessie Aughey from category sponsor Air-Serv and Conor Moran from Moran’s Centra Coleraine. Photo: Phil Smyth
Ferry clever owner, Christopher Ferry, pictured with Serena Terry, a.k.a Mammy Banter, just one of the many famous faces to pop into the store
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.