Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at commercial premises

The PSNI are appealing for information.
Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of commercial premises by a man with a kitchen-type knife.
The incident occurred at around 12.20pm yesterday on Drumsurn Road in Limavady.
Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Higgins said: “A report was received at approximately 12.20pm that a man, armed with what was described as a kitchen type knife, entered the premises and ordered a staff member to open the till, before jumping onto the counter and attempting to open it himself.
“The man made off empty handed.
“A man in his 20s was arrested and later released on police bail.
“Investigations are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have any information that could assist, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 788 of 25/06/21.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”
DS Higgin said information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
