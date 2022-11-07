Strabane man with 117 previous convictions admits being disorderly and assaulting police

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man with 117 previous convictions admitted being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital and assaulting police on November 5.

Leo Doherty (31) with an address at St Colman's Drive in Strabane admitted two charges of assault on police and one charge of disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital on November 5.

A barrister asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and for bail in the meantime.

A police officer said that given Doherty's record and the fact there were 26 breaches of bail police were seeking a remand in custody.

He told the court that Doherty was at his home address and was clearly under the influence of drink or drugs.

The Ambulance Service asked for police assistance in taking him to hospital and when they did so he became aggressive and lashed out at police.

He struck one officer in the chest and assaulted another.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney said his client's record 'gave cause for concern'.

He said Doherty had been offence free for almost a year.

Bail was granted on condition he observe a curfew and wear a tag and a stains from alcohol.

He will be sentenced on December 30,