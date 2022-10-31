Search

31 Oct 2022

Delay in new north coast school details causing 'uncertainty'

Claire Sugden MLA has been liaising with the three schools involved.

North Coast Integrated School is one of those involved. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden has said the continued delay in making solid decisions on the planned amalgamation of three local post-primary schools is creating uncertainty, frustration and anxiety.

Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College are set to close, with the creation of a new controlled integrated college in its place.

Ms Sugden, who has liaised with all three schools and the Education Authority throughout the years-long process, said pupils, parents and staff had been waiting for nearly six months for decisions to be made following a consultation period.

She recently questioned the Minister of Education regarding the delay.

"The minister and her department have been in possession of the responses to the development proposals consultation since May. They have had nearly six months to review these and come to a decision on how they will proceed," she said.

"But this process began years ago, during which time parents, teachers and students at all three schools have had to live with this uncertainty.

'Every week a constituent cries in my office' says Co Derry MLA

The East Derry representative made a passionate plea during an Assembly vote.

"With an Executive not sitting, and now an unnecessary election increasingly likely to dominate, politically, for the rest of the year, it seems it will be many more months before anything is progressed.”

The new school, which will include autism-specific and learning support classes, will be capable of teaching around 1,200 pupils. The Department of Education’s Sustainable Schools Policy had found each of the schools was unsustainable due to low pupil numbers.

"I really applaud the three schools for their work on what has been a difficult process,” continued the independent MLA. “They have been heavily invested in making this work – both for themselves and their students, but also for the wider north coast area.

"It is of course challenging – and sad – to close schools with a long history and legacy in the area, but the new school will also bring with it new opportunities.

"It has been disappointing to see poor investment in these three schools over the years. This new school signals an investment in all pupils in this area – one that is long overdue."

