Homes evacuated following reports of suspicious object in Derry

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Glen Road area of Derry following a report of a suspicious object in the area.
A number of homes have been evacuated and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present. A further update will be provided in due course.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.