Derry woman returned for trial to crown court on drug charges

Derry courthouse.
A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.
The woman who was granted anonymity due to the general threat in the Derry area appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
She faced a total of 15 charges relating to offering to supply class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B and attempted possession of the drugs.
All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates in 2020 and 2021.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
The woman said she did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
She was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 22 and released on bail.
