Sexual assault hearing against former Derry star McCourt set for December

Former Derry City and Celtic footballer Patrick McCourt will contest the charge of sexual assault that he is facing on December 22.McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court in Muff County Donegal faces one charge of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on January 30 this year.
At today's sitting a defence barrister, Eoghan Devlin, told the court that he would be making several submissions ahead of the contest date.
A date was fixed for the hearing for December 22 and the case will be reviewed next week.
McCourt is currently on bail.
