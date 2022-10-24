Two fires in 24 hours damage roof at County Derry property

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire caused damage to a property in the Upperlands area over the weekend.

The incidents occurred on Sunday October 23 in the Boyne Row area of the village.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: “Police received a report that a house was on fire at 12.30pm yesterday afternoon. Several Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews were in attendance as the upstairs front bedroom of the property was ablaze.

"This was the second fire at this property in less than 24 hours.”

“There was substantial fire damage throughout it and the attached property also sustained fire damage to its roof and adjoining upstairs wall.

"Thankfully no persons were present in the property nor were injured as a result of this fire.”

“Our investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the blaze and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or may have dashcam footage which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 800 23/10/22.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.