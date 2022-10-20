Social housing boost in County Derry as construction announced

The social housing sector in County Derry has been handed a boost with the announcement that 15 new properties are to be built in the area.

Arbour Housing Association intends to award a contract for the properties on the Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, with the scheme being supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

The build will consist of eight two-bedroom Category 1 apartments – generally bungalows and flats for older people, with a further two one-bedroom Category 1 apartments.

One two-bedroom and a single one-bedroom wheelchair apartment will be part of the development, with a further three two-bedroom general needs apartments also in store.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed the announcement.

“I’ve had a number of meetings with Arbour HA and, more recently, the NIHE together with Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn, to help push this development forward,” he said.

“There are currently 282 applicants on the waiting list for affordable social housing in Magherafelt.

“When completed these 15 new homes will alleviate some of the housing stress in Magherafelt, but clearly much more needs to be done.

“There are currently 50 new-build social housing units planned by Housing Associations in Magherafelt, but they will not be completed until 2024/25.”

Mr McGlone warned that although the recent development is to be welcomed, there is still more work to be done in the area.

“Even when the additional homes Arbour HA plans to build are added the demand for social housing will continue to far outstrip the available supply in Magherafelt,” he said.

“The SDLP has repeatedly warned the Communities Minister that her housing plan is completely inadequate.

“Families in Mid Ulster are continuing to live in overcrowded properties and people with disabilities are still in properties wholly unsuitable to their needs.

“The Communities Minister needs to take action on this issue. People are in need of an affordable home now.”