Search

20 Oct 2022

Popular County Derry shop closes temporarily due to rising energy costs

The shop announced the move in a Facebook post last week.

Popular County Derry shop closes temporarily due to rising energy costs

Agnew's Ice Cream in Magherafelt has announced a temporary closure.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

20 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

A popular County Derry business has confirmed it has taken the decision to close temporarily due to soaring energy costs.

Agnew's ice-cream shop took to social media on Sunday night to confirm that it will be temporarily closing to the public.

The Magherafelt-based business also said difficulties in sourcing key ingredients has led to the decision to close for some time.

“Due to us being unable to source some key ingredients for our ice-cream and the cost of energy crisis, we will be temporarily closing the shop,” read a post on Facebook.

“We will update you all as to when we can resume the production of our homemade vanilla and flavoured ice-cream and when we are opening again through Instagram and Facebook.”

A spokesperson for the Rainey Street premises added that Jaunty's Diner will still be operating as usual.

Agnew's ice-cream was first established in 1916 and is well-known throughout the area.

The shop also sells a range of hot drinks, sweets, doughnuts and other confectionary.

The announcement was met with sadness with many regular customers describing the news as 'awful' and 'terrible'.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the Executive to be restored to help support local businesses and to protect jobs. 

FEATURE: Exploring the landscape continues to inspire County Derry ecologist

The Garvagh man says the 'right to roam' should be legislated for in NI.

The East Derry MLA said: “The latest monthly outlook from Ulster Bank paints a bleak picture of the impacts of the soaring costs on doing business. 

“Stark figures from NISRA have also outlined a decrease in the monthly number of employees on pay rolls, falling for the first time in over a year.

"We need an Executive formed now to immediately protect jobs and support businesses.

“The DUP’s boycott has blocked any efforts by local ministers to support businesses while they have also undermined the opportunities afforded by the Protocol to create jobs.

"Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to support workers, families and businesses through this crisis.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media